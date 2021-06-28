Dragon Ball: How Did Granolah Copy All of Those Abilities?

Dragon Ball Super has a big question looming over the action-packed battle of its latest manga arc. Goku and Vegeta have been lured into battle with Granolah, the last survivor of the Cerealian race. With Dragon Ball Super having introduced the Cerealians with Granolah the series has also introduced new abilities that are unique to the Cerealian race. However, Granolah also used a pair of Cerealian Dragon Balls to make himself the most powerful warrior in the universe, ans since then, he's seemingly been able to use techniques unique to other fighters in Dragon Ball Super, from Goku and Vegeta to foes like Freeza and Moro.

But how did Granolah copy all of his powerful abilities?

There are really only two explanations for how Granolah has been able to copy the abilities of other Dragon Ball Super fighters:

Strongest In The Universe - Granolah used the Cerealian Dragon Balls to wish for himself to become the strongest warrior in the universe. The specifics of how that wish was fulfilled has been something fans have been discussing since Granolah got his wish. So far, it seems that Granolah is indeed the strongest warrior in the universe - even though Goku and Vegeta both progressed in their respective powers since he made his wish. Being the strongest is a relative measurement - unless the person in question literally had all the power of all the other most powerful warriors combined - and then some. Maybe that's just it: Granolah's wish literally gave him all of the powers of Universe 7's most powerful fighters, in addition to his natural Cerealian gifts being boosted. Plus, the Dragon Ball wish is a nice safe cover-all to explain how Granolah can continue to use any and every power at Dragon Ball Super's disposal, no questions asked.

The Cerealian Eye - The other possibility is that Granolah has a yet another unique ability given to him by his Cerealian eye. So far, we know the eye allows Granolah to be a pinpoint sniper - but more interestingly is what Granolah's battle with Goku has exposed. Thanks to that battle, we know that Granolah's Cerealian eye can do much more than see telescopically - it can see internal and/or energy functions that other mortals can't. Granolah was able to see the pathways of Goku's chi flow inside his body and target vital points - even when Goku was using fully Mastered Ultra Instinct. Granolah eventually admits to Goku that he can literally see how his transformations and power functions, using his X-Ray eye. It may be a longer stretch as far as explanations go, but if Granolah has observed or studied other powerful fighters prepairing for his revenge fights, he may have learned how to use those same techniques himself.

Either way, Granolah is an entire walking arsenal of Dragon Ball Super powers, making him even cooler as a new addition to the franchise than he was before.

Dragon Ball Super's chapter 73 is now available - read it FREE on Shonen Jump.