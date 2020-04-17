Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Reveals Disturbing Fact About Jaco’s Uniform

Of the many new characters that have been introduced as a part of the Dragon Ball Super series, perhaps none are more hilarious than the Galactic Patrolmen named Jaco and one animator for the popular Shonen anime franchise has revealed that Jaco’s uniform is actually far more disturbing than we all originally thought! With the manga story arc featuring the ancient wizard of Moro, the Galactic Patrol have been given a new spotlight onto all of their members and have even included a number of Z Fighters into their ranks to assist in the current life or death battles!

Jaco himself isn’t exactly a powerful fighter when you stack him against the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters but what he lacks in overall power level he makes up for in hilarity. The Akira Toriyama franchise has long prided itself on including characters that are far more humorous than they are deadly. Though recently, Jaco proved himself by having an ability that several of the other Z Fighters do not as he was able to track the movements of Goku when Piccolo and Gohan found themselves unable to do the same. With Jaco’s super vision revealed, it will be interesting to see what other surprises the space cop has hidden up his sleeves!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Cipher_DB shared an excerpt from a recent interview with Dragon Ball artist, Toyotaro, who explains that Jaco is in fact naked except for his Galactic Patrolman jacket which he wears throughout his history in the franchise, which certainly is a disturbing fact to know about this new Super character:

Although Jaco is actually naked under his jacket, Toyotaro clarifies that Merusu is actually wearing a suit (laughs). The lines on the suit are meant to invoke the look of a track suit and make the design feel a bit more old-fashioned as well. — Ian (@Cipher_db) December 3, 2019

Jaco first became a serious part of the Dragon Ball Super franchise during the “Resurrection of Freeza” arc which saw one of the biggest villains of Dragon Ball Z make a return with a serious power upgrade. While the Dragon Ball Super anime has yet to announce its return, it will certainly provide a much larger role for Jaco once it does!

What do you think of this disturbing fact regarding the Galactic Patrolman Jaco? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!