‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Goku and Gohan Explore a New Training Technique

Dragon Ball Super‘s English Dub series continues its buildup to the epic Tournament of Power, and in this week’s episode, it was up to Goku and Gohan to pick the team that would represent Universe 7 in Grand Zeno’s battle royale.

In order to properly choose the members of their team, Goku and Gohan revealed a new training technique, designed to help them envision the outcomes of the battles to come, before they come.

As you can see in the clip above, Goku and Gohan undergo “Image Training” in order to see how Krillin would fare against the likes of Universe 9’s Trio of Danger. Based on the scenario that Goku and Gohan imagine, they determine that Krillin would be able to hold his own while fighting in the tournament, and set out to recruit him. As the episode ends, the Universe 7 team stands as following:

Goku Gohan Vegeta Majin Buu Master Roshi Krillin Piccolo Android 17 Android 18

Ah… poor Yamcha. In a hilarious turn during the episode, Yamcha hears tell of the Tournament of Power and naturally thought he’d be one of the fighters recruited to participate, given how far back he and Goku go – especially when it comes to tournaments. However, Yamcha quickly finds that he’s not in the running for the Universe 7 team, which leaves him heartbroken, even though the other Z-Fighters barely notice.

Another point of comedy in this recruitment process is when Goku desperately wants to recruit Monaka, Beerus’ patsy who “won” the Tournament of Destruction. Having never informed Goku of their deception, Beerus and Whis have to quickly talk their way around Monaka being involved in the ToP. Finally, in order to get Vegeta onboard for the tournament, Whis reveals a new power: using his angel staff, he brings Bulma and Vegeta’s baby into the world, thereby ending Bulma’s long and uncertain labor.

If you’re keeping count, you no doubt notice that the count of the Universe 7 team is 9, when it should be 10. Well, if you want to know who the tenth fighter will be, then read below!

As we found out in Dragon Ball Super‘s manga and Sub series, the tenth fighter for Universe 7 is none other than Freeza! At the last minute, Goku ventures to Hel to recruit his old enemy, which turns out to be both a major blessing and curse for the team’s performance in the ToP.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.