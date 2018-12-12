New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Reintroduces Jaco, Galactic Patrol

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga surprised fans when it began a new arc following the events of the anime series and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the new story has gotten off to an equally surprising start.

There might be more exploration into the Galactic Patrol as they and Jaco have been reintroduced into the new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc in search of a dangerous criminal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest chapter of the series ends the Tournament of Power officially, and takes place “some time” after it ends. Goku and Vegeta are training until they’re called by Mr. Satan in order to save Majin Buu from being kidnapped. After mysteriously being taken out in one shot, Goku and Vegeta wake up on a Galactic Patrol ship.

Jaco, along with the number one elite agent of the Galactic Patrol Merus, explains that Majin Buu is needed because they have to wake the sleeping Kaioshin within him (calling back to Majin Buu’s first appearance in Dragon Ball Z). The Galactic Patrol may not have been taken seriously before, as Jaco’s always been more of a comedic presence taking credit for Goku and the others’ efforts, but that could change pretty dramatically.

Jaco may have downplayed the importance of the Galactic Patrol in the series, and fans may now get a fuller picture of what the organization does. It’s especially interesting how “powerful” Merus seems to be as he’s skilled enough to take out Goku and Vegeta in one-shot.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.