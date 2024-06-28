Dragon Ball Super: Famous Japanese Singer Shares Beerus Cosplay

When Dragon Ball Super first began, one of the biggest new characters of the shonen sequel series introduced was Beerus, the God of Destruction. Thanks to the arrival of the feline destroyer, Goku was given his first taste of godly power as he achieved the transformation known as Super Saiyan God. Since hitting this level, Son Goku and several other Z-Fighters have achieved new levels of power that dwarf even the initial red-haired form but defeating Beerus has yet to be achieved by any of them. In a surprising twist, a famous Japanese singer has shared their new cosplay highlighting Universe 7's God of Destruction.

Despite hitting transformations such as Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, it has yet to be seen whether or not Goku will able to defeat Beerus in their long-awaited rematch. When the two first fought in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, the universe was nearly torn asunder as they exchanged blows. Despite this fact, it was clear that Beerus had been holding back, leaving many shonen fans to wonder if the Saiyan warrior can win against the feline powerhouse. Unfortunately, it has yet to be stated when Dragon Ball Super will return, so anime fans will be waiting to see if that question is answered.

Japan Loves Beerus

Ken Naoko first became popular in Japan in the late 1970s, continuing her career of creating tunes thanks to Toho Records. In an unexpected twist, Naoko shared a surprising image that shows her cosplaying as Beerus, ears and all. While we've seen our fair share of Dragon Ball cosplay in the past, this new cosplay from Naoko is one of the wildest depicting the God of Destruction.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of Beerus appearing in the upcoming anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, seems unlikely. The new television series takes place prior to the God of Destruction arriving on Earth, meaning that Beerus is most likely still asleep on his planet during the events of the story. Despite this fact, Dragon Ball fans are still anxious to see what the new tale has in store for Goku and company now that they've been transformed into children.

Want to see what other celebrities rock anime cosplay in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the world of Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.