‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fan Art Imagines Jiren and Broly Fusion

Dragon Ball Super may be gone for now, but the anime has officially made the Dragon Ball franchise into a massive global franchise hit that’s more profitable than ever. However, as we wait for the release of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, and announcements about the next Dragon Ball anime series, it’s up to the fandom to keep the fires burning – and they’ve been seriously stoking the hearth! Check out this fan pic of what two of Dragon Ball’s biggest, baddest, brawlers would look like if fused together:

That’s it – once you see this Jiren/Broly fusion, you can’t unsee it! (Click HERE for Hi-Res Version)

The artwork comes by way of Greytonano@DeviantART, who has produced dozens of epic (and downright disturbing) Dragon Ball Super fusion concept art prints. Obviously, this one is a top concept of intrigue, as Broly and Jiren combining into one would one of the biggest threats that Goku and the Z-Fighters of Earth would ever have to face!

Of course, Broly isn’t part of official Dragon Ball canon like Jiren is, so there’s little reason (at the moment) to ever expect the two characters to appear onscreen together. However, Toei Animation has created an entire Dragon Ball anime division to help plan and grow the franchise going forward, and of the many changes we expect to come with that, one big one is streamlining all of the biggest fan-fav franchise elements into one official canon. That would mean finding a storyline in the next Dragon Ball anime (or movie) to officially bring Broly into canon – a change that’s long overdue in the eyes of many fans.

As for the fusion itself: any fan who truly knows and understands these two characters would understand the true danger of the union: Broly’s limitless power as a Legendary Super Saiyan, combined with the control and power increases that Jiren achieves through his meditation technique, would be the sort of balance that gives rise to the universe’s most powerful warrior. Of course, given Broly’s penchant to go berserk, and Jiren losing his head in pursuit of pure strength during the final rounds of the Tournament of Power, this is a fusion that could easily spiral downward from something noble and heroic to something villainous and terrible.

In other words: it’s a storyline that a lot of fans would probably want to see in the next anime. Are you one of those fans? Let us know in the comments!

