Did ‘Dragon Ball’ Just Reveal Jiren’s English Dub Voice?

Toonami has finally reached the meat of Dragon Ball Super, and dub fans are pleased about the milestone. The show’s English cast is toeing through the ‘Future Trunks’ arc right now, but there are those eyeing its next saga already. After all, the next storyline will introduce Jiren and his dub voice to audiences.

However, it seems Jiren’s English performance may have been leaked early.

Right now, Jiren has only been brought to life in Japan for the ‘Universal Survival’ arc. The fighter, who hails from Universe 11, is said to be the strongest opponent Goku has ever faced. He is insanely strong, and his emotionless features hide a truly tragic backstory. And, if fans are correct, it looks like Patrick Seitz will be the person bringing the character to life in English.

Gamers learned Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will bring Jiren to the title in a DLC pack. Fans went through the add-on’s code to extract its voice files, and it did not take fans long to find Jiren. As you can see above, the fighter’s dialogue for Xenoverse 2 has gone live, and anime fans were quick to place Seitz behind the voice.

So far, the performance has been met with mixed reviews. The voiceover gives Jiren a deep timbre which is nice, but fans expected him to sound more placid. The game’s dialogue makes Jiren sound too boastful, so fans are not sure how Seitz could make this take work for the anime. However, there is still plenty of time to change the character’s tone.

After all, the dub cast gets very little information for new characters when they are asked to do video game voiceovers. Director and voice actor Christopher Sabat has stressed casting is done with the most minimal details, and they have to base performances on photos and dialogue alone. They are given no character context, so it was impossible for the dub team to know what Jiren would be like when Seitz voiced him. The actor can always fine tune his performance as the anime comes closer to debuting the villain. That is, if the rumored actor chooses to stick with the series. Funimation may opt for a recast depending on how Jiren’s character turns out, but this game teaser gives fans a hint at what the Pride Trooper could sound like.

