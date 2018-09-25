‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Jiren’s Master

Jiren was one of the most intriguing, strongest additions to Dragon Ball Super during the Universe Survival arc, but fans didn’t get too full of a look at what made him tick during the anime series.

The manga version of the Tournament of Power has made many changes from how the anime played out, and has even changed how Jiren references his master.

In the anime series, fans learn of Jiren’s past from Universe 11‘s God of Destruction Belmond. Belmond says Jiren became so focused on delivering justice because of an evil-doer that killed his family and master. It’s important here because Jiren doesn’t say it himself, but does so in the manga.

When Vegeta begins fighting Jiren in the latest chapter of the manga, even unlocking new power in the process, he asks Jiren how many times he’s put his life on the line for his ideals. After he fights back Vegeta, Jiren answers that he puts his life on the line during every fight so as to not waste any of his actions, even if his opponent is weak. He says this is what his master has taught him, but Jiren’s attention is diverted before he can elaborate.

This is a major shift from his portrayal in the anime series as Jiren didn’t mention a thing about his past or himself in his battles with Goku and Vegeta. Fans learned more about his personality bit by bit with his non nonsense attitude toward battle, and it seems that it is carrying over into Toyotarou’s manga.

But perhaps the fact that Jiren mentions his master here will make the concept more prominent than it was in the anime series. With Toppo and Dyspo already eliminated, leaving Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Android 17 fighting Jiren alone, it might not be too long before fans learn more about this mysterious foe.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.