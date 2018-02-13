‘Dragon Ball Super’ Delves Into Jiren’s Super Dragon Ball Wish

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is coming to an end soon, along with the series, and now fans are starting to learn more about the arc’s most mysterious and powerful foe, Jiren.

Along with learning about what happened to him as a child and how it gives him strength, the series finally gave a little insight as to what Jiren would wish for from the Super Dragon Balls if he were to win the tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Android 17 makes his final stand against Jiren, Universe 11’s God of Destruction Belmod asks what Android 17 would wish for if he were to win. Naturally, 17 nonchalantly says he’d wish to take his family on a trip in a cruiser and he’s ridiculed by Belmod. 17 then asks what Jiren would wish for, assuming he wouldn’t want much since 17 pegged him as the type of guy who only cares about being the strongest warrior.

After Belmod describes Jiren’s backstory, where his parents were killed by a mysterious evil-doer and now Jiren only chases strength as a means of justice, Android 17 then says he understands Jiren’s wish, but reprimands him for the way he lives by using others for his personal gain. He asks if things would go back to the way they were if Jiren won, but Jiren says that “strength forgives all, even the past.”

So while it still isn’t clear as to what Jiren would wish for, there are implications. It could be that Jiren wants to revive his fallen friends and family, or it could be that Jiren wishes to either fight the evil-doer or for enough strength to fight the evil-doer. Either way, 17 is correct here and saying Jiren’s entire motivation is selfish, as he chooses to fight for himself rather than fight for the sake of family or his universe’s survival.

But with so few episodes left, Jiren’s wish and motivations will hopefully be made clear.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.