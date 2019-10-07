Dragon Ball Super: Jiren Voice Actor Comments on Anime Dub’s Final Episode

Dragon Ball Super’s English dub has wrapped on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, and fans are still feeling the sting of no longer having new episodes of the series to enjoy. But one thing that eased the pain is just how well executed the final episodes of the dub actually were. One major concern fans had going into the final episodes was seeing who would be the English voice actor for Jiren, and fans were relieved to see Patrick Seitz take on the role. But those final two episodes in particular really pushed Seitz hard.

During the panel for Dragon Ball Super at New York Comic 2019, Patrick Seitz commented on his work for Jiren for the final two episodes in particular. Hilariously noting just how much yelling he’s had to do, it’s a pretty stark contrast to the work he’s done in the past.

Patrick pulled out all of the stops on Episode 130 of #DBSuper. #NYCC19 pic.twitter.com/nb6CWkVZMt — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) October 6, 2019

Seitz mentioned that he had to yell more than he’s ever done before, “I do a lot of characters that yell. But [Episode 130] was some of the most I’ve ever had to do.” This falls in line with Seitz’s comments about the episode on Twitter, as the actor poignantly stated it was “some of the craziest” in his career overall. This is quite a statement considering Seitz has portrayed famously booming characters such as Bleach’s Isshin Kurosaki, One Piece‘s Franky, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Dio Brando.

But this extreme amount of effort certainly wasn’t lost on fans as Seitz’s run as Jiren was well received critically and commercially. Seitz made such a strong fit with the Dragon Ball franchise, it’s kind of a marvel that the actor had yet to be tapped for a character in the past. But the wait was definitely worth it as his Jiren is certainly a character to remember.

