‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debuts Its Female Broly

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Super English Dub series was mainly focused on Goku and the Universe 7 team going to Hell and back (literally) in order to recruit Freeza as the final member of their team in the Tournament of Power. However, there was also some exciting side-story action, as we witnessed the Saiyans of Universe 6 also training for their fight in the ToP.

After Cabba successfully taught gang leader Cauliflahow to achieve Super Saiyan transformation, the pair of Saiyans tried to teach the shy and timid Kale how to do the same. However, when Kale does figure out the Super Saiyan transformation technique, the result is crazier than anyone could’ve imagined!

Kale doesn’t just manifest a Super Saiyan power-up – she unleashes a massive surge of energy that pushes her into a state of uncontrollable berserker rage. It takes the combined efforts of SSJ Cabba and Caulifla to wrangle Kale, with the latter having to explain two her friend that she has no reason to be jealous about her bonding with Cabba, as it doesn’t at all threaten their friendship. Kale manages to power back down, but both Cabba and Caulifla realize that her power is far beyond what they initially thought: Kale, it turns out, could be the Legendary Super Saiyan!

Longtime Dragon Ball fans know that term all too well, as it first debuted in the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan feature film, which is currently being rebooted as Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Broly was identified as the original Legendary Super Saiyan, a being who prophecy states will appear every thousand years, with ability to go “Full Power Super Saiyan” – i.e., limitless power at the expense of any kind of mastery or control over that state. What we now know about Kale is that this LSSJ power basically makes her Universe 6’s female version of Broly!

This not-so-little development drastically changes the stakes and probabilities of the Tournament of Power. Before this, Universe 6’s biggest threat was an experienced assassin like Hit, who had proven to be a formidable threat to both Goku and Vegeta. Now, with the ease with which Cualifla mastered SSJ, and Kale manifesting LSSJ power, Universe 6 has a couple of big guns that no one will see coming – especially from a couple of female Saiyans who don’t initially appear to be a much of a threat. Will Goku and Co. be able to handle a Saiyan-on-Saiyan battle for the fate of the universe? Dragon Ball fans are excited to find out!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on Wednesday. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.