‘Dragon Ball Super’ Writer Teases Kale & Caulifla’s Fusion

Dragon Ball Super is working its way towards Goku and Jiren’s inevitable rematch, but the anime hopes to do several things before then. By episode 115, it looks like the anime will introduce a brand-new fusion character, and one of the show’s writers is taking time to tease fans about the historic pairing.

Over on Twitter, Toshio Yoshita made time to tease his fans about Dragon Ball Super and its fusion theorists. The man may be best-known for voicing Yamcha, but Toshio has also written several episodes for the latest Dragon Ball anime. The writer was put in-charge of episodes 112 and 115, and Toshio had message for fans about the latter episode’s title.

“Good morning,” the writer posted online. “EP115. Goku vs Kefla. What’s Kefla!?”

Good morning✨ EP115

Goku vs Kefla😳

If you aren’t caught up with all things Dragon Ball, then you should know new episode titles for the franchise were released as of late. Thanks to fan-translators, the Internet quickly learned the provisional title for Dragon Ball Super‘s 115th episode is “Goku vs Kefla,” and the name piqued plenty of interest.

After all, the named Kefla is a new one that has a familiar origin. Kefla seems to be the combined name of Kale and Caulifla, the female Super Saiyans from Universe 6. Fans have known for awhile now that the pair will fight Goku again in the Tournament of Power, and rumors swirled that the pair may fuse. The new episode title for episode 115 almost confirms that will be the case, and Toshio plans on milking fans’ reactions about the fusion until the episode finally gets to air.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.