This Impressive ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Cosplay Brings Kale to Life

Dragon Ball Super‘s expanded multiverse is one of the most popular additions to the franchise lore because of all the new characters introduced across them. Two of the most popular additions were the female Saiyans Caulifla and Kale, and now Kale has been brought to life in an impressive way.

With distinctive features like Kale’s one might think it would be difficult to cosplay, but one artist was definitely up to the task. You can check out their work below.

Cosplay artist Sosenka is one of the most popular cosplay artists online, and much of her work for the Dragon Ball series has gotten a ton of attention from fans for her attention to detail and realistic take on the characters. Already putting interesting spins of Universe 11’s Jiren, Universe 6s Caulifla, and many more favorite characters, she now put a great spin on Kale‘s base form. Caulifla and Kale were incredibly well received when they were first introduced as Saiyans from Universe 6, and now they’re experiencing a new life on the English dub run of the series.

Kale’s Super Saiyan form did have more of a divided response as not all fans agreed with the fact that her bersekf Super Saiyan power shared a look with the older incarnation of Broly. What’s interesting to note now that Broly’s been officially introduced into the series’ canon following the Tournament of Power, however, is that Broly’s now more of a male counterpart to Kale than the other way around as previously perceived.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

