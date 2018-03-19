‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Snuck In A Seriously Sly Kamehameha Easter Egg

There are some anime attacks you cannot overlook. For Naruto fans, the Rasengan is a clear staple, and Bleach gave the word ‘Bankai’ a new meaning for fans. Shonen series have all kinds of attacks out there, but few are as universally known as the Kamehameha. So, it’s no surprise Dragon Ball Super paid homage to the attack in its latest episode.

So, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are caught up with Dragon Ball Super, then you know its latest episode was a thrilling one. After taking a short hiatus, the anime came back with episode 130, and it followed Goku as he took on Jiren for the last time. The two fighters clashed in an all-out battle that many are calling the franchise’s best, and there is lots of evidence to back up the claim. To start, the fight itself was gorgeously animated, and fans noticed something odd about Goku when they slowed the footage down.

As you can see above, fans took to Imgur to share still shots of the fight. In one scene, fans are shown Goku in his mastered Ultra Instinct form as he apparently flies towards Jiren. The Universe 11 warrior is shown high above the arena shooting energy blasts at Goku below, and fans were confused how the Saiyan was traveling that high. Yes, Goku can fly, but the Tournament of Power rules forbade such a technique and made it impossible. However, it turns out Goku was not actually flying.

No, he was just sliding and thrusting himself forward with some Ki on his feet.

If you look at Goku’s feet in the above stills, you can see he lands on each of Jiren’s attack with Ki. The balls of energy then give Goku enough lift to leap forward as if he were flying, and the scene itself was so quick it looked like the hero was flying.

The sneaky insert is nearly impossible to catch if you watch it at normal speed, but the nod gave Goku the power he needed without forsaking the Tournament of Power’s rules. This isn’t the first time Goku has used this kind of technique. Way back in the original Dragon Ball anime, Goku debuted his Feet Kamehamha technique when he fought Piccolo Jr. in the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament.

Did you catch this sneaky technique? Where does this fight rank amongst your top favorites? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!