Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Kefla’s Super Saiyan 4 Form

Dragon Ball Super fans know the female Saiyans of Universe 6 should not be messed with. Over the last year, Caulifla and Kale have become easy favorites with fans given their colorful attitudes. Unfortunately, it has been awhile since the two heroines checked in with fans, but the Dragon Ball community is making do on their own.

And in the case of one artist, they went so far as to imagine how Kale and Caulifla’s fusion may look when it goes Super Saiyan 4.

Taking to Reddit, an artist known as Zenzo-TB posted a sketch they did of Kefla, the Potara Fusion of the two female Saiyans. As you can see below, the piece of art is colorful to say the least, and it shows off Kefla in all her muscular glory.

Glowing green with energy, Kefla is looking strong with her hair pulled up. The hairdo is dyed black as usual rather than gold, and this is expected for the Super Saiyan 4 form.

As for the rest of her outfit, Kefla is rocking a skintight uniform painted red and gold. The heroine is also donning some gold gloves which match Kefla’s Potara earrings, and there is one more thing fans must pay attention to. After all, Kefla is rocking a Saiyan tail in this form, and that is a first for the pair.

After all, the Saiyans of Universe 6 do not have monkey tails. The race was able to evolve out of the appendage unlike the Saiyans of Universe 7. Yes, Goku and Vegeta may no longer wield their tails, but they know what it is like at the very least. Kale and Caulifla have no idea, so fans would love to see how Kefla reacts to having a tail should the fusion ever unlock Super Saiyan 4.

