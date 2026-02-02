Netflix’s One Piece Highlights the Straw Hats With Season 2 New Look

One Piece is gearing up for the return of its live-action series later this Spring with Netflix, and has dropped a cool new look at the Straw Hats ahead of their big comeback. One Piece: Into the Grand Line is the official title for the new season of the live-action series picking up from where the first season left off years ago. Luffy and the Straw Hats declared they would be making their way into the legendary Grand Line, and this upcoming season will be showing off the first few islands of this dangerous new region.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix later this March, and Luffy and the others will be taking on a huge new adventure. The new season will be wrapping up the final phase of the East Blue saga and then showing off the first few arcs of the Grand Line leading into the massive Alabasta saga to come. Netflix is getting ready for more of the live-action One Piece with some cool new Straw Hat posters highlighting their manga origins. Check them out below.

Netflix’s One Piece Drops Manga Style Straw Hats Posters

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be officially making its debut with Netflix worldwide on March 10th. This new season will feature another eight episodes of adventure, and will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece manga. This new season will be introducing some key allies and foes to Luffy and the others that will be playing big roles in the future of the live-action series as well.

Joining the cast of One Piece: Into the Grand Line are the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 and many more new characters that we’ll see across the new islands this season.

What’s Next for One Piece on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece is already in production on Season 3 of the live-action series with Netflix as of the time of this writing. A release window or date has yet to be announced for the season, but series creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed the third season will be wrapping up the Alabasta saga. It’s also been revealed that Joe Manganiello (Mr. 0), Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) will be getting expanded roles for the third season as well.

With the start of production on the third season, the first new additions to the cast for One Piece Season 3 have been announced with Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger all joining the mix. We’re going to see much more of this third season once the second season properly sets up the stage, so it’s time to catch up with it all.

