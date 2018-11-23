Kid Buu’s Return Would Be the Greatest ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Threat

The Dragon Ball Super manga just began its newest arc. It’s the first official storyline in the series since the end of the anime and the game-changing events of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. Entitled the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc”, this first manga interlude to the new story arc has already set in motion events that have got fans speculating about some potential big twists in the series — and more specifically, a potential big threat.

The “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc” hinges around Galactic Patrolman Jaco and his organization of intergalactic cops, the Galactic Patrol, coming to Earth to take claim of Majin Buu. The Galactic Patrol needs to extract the head Kai that Buu first absorbed, Dai Kaioshin, so that the deity can help them track down a powerful new evildoer who has escaped imprisonment.

Fans of Dragon Ball Z have seen this initial setup for the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc” and already jumped to one big conclusion: the evil Kid Buu could be making a return! In DBZ, it was absorbing Dai Kaioshin that transformed the malevolent Kid Buu into the fat happy Buu who ultimately became a good guy; therefore, if the Galactic Patrol extracts the Kai from Buu, which scans have already revealed they do, then presumably Buu’s good nature would go with Kaioshin, leaving Kid Buu behind.

Buu proved to be one of the most (if not the most) powerful foes that the Z-Fighters of Earth ever faced. However, Kid Buu coming back in a Dragon Ball Super world would be the greatest threat in the history of the franchise.

Fans are excited about the possible return of Kid Buu in a Dragon Ball Super context for the same reason they’ve been calling for Cell to make a comeback. Buu is a villain who achieves power-ups and transformations by absorbing other fighters. Unlike Cell, who was designed from a combination of warriors and used to absorb his fellow androids, Buu literally eats any and every fighter in his way, and the transformations that occur with each absorption are pretty radical.

It doesn’t take an especially gifted imagination to see how having Buu running loose in the Dragon Ball Super universe is a threat. By hanging out with Goku and company, Buu now has knowledge of deities and fighters from other universes that have greater power than anything he got to taste in Dragon Ball Z. All it would take is one key absorption — of, say, a destroyer and/or angel — and Buu would gain the power to hop between divine locations and universes at will. That’s not even considering what the demon could do with a Destroyer’s Hakai power; if Buu nearly wiped out Earth in Dragon Ball Z, then he could take out all of Universe 7 in Dragon Ball Super.

It’s a scenario that would be exciting for sure. The threat of Destroyer Buu, or even Buu fused with someone like Jiren or Broly, would not only push Goku and Vegeta to new limits, but could bring more angels or their father Grand Priest onto the battlefield. Seeing Destroyer Buu battle the entire angel family would be new kinds of epic.

Finally, this new villain being introduced in “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc” may be just the kind of guide that turns Buu into a more disciplined (and deadlier) foe.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.