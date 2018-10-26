‘Dragon Ball’ Drops Yet Another Gogeta Revival Hint

Dragon Ball fans have been buzzing for months now about rumors that Goku and Vegeta’s fusion dance form, Gogeta, is going to be making a big comeback. There have been multiple clues that the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie will culminate in the battle between Broly in his “Ultimate Super Saiyan” form, and Goku and Vegeta in their Gogeta form. Well, today brings yet another hint about Gogeta’s imminent return to the Dragon Ball franchise.

You can check out an embedded tweet below about Gogeta:

Super Gogeta is going to appear as a master character in DB: Legends and teach Shallot some special techniques. Truly a random and inexplicable character choice if ever there was one. //t.co/BYsGp7Bpgi — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 24, 2018

Some fans have missed the clearly implied sarcasm of this tweet, so just to be clear: This fan doesn’t really think it is a “random and inexplicable character choice” for Gogeta to be appearing in the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game. He (and a lot of other fans) see this as yet another clue that Gogeta is about to be re-introduced into the franchise — this time as an official part of canon.

Gogeta has only been featured in non-canon Dragon Ball storylines up to this point; he got his start in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, made an appearance in the Dragon Ball GT series, and has been a part of fan-service projects like the Dragon Ball Xenoverse video games. Meanwhile, official canon material like Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super have instead used Goku and Vegeta’s Potara Fusion form, Vegito.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is essentially being used as a vehicle for Akira Toriyama and company to integrate a lot of fan-favorite pieces of the franchise into official canon for the first time. That’s exactly what’s happening with Broly’s character and story, the retconned origins of Goku and Vegeta, and even Vegeta finally debuting his Super Saiyan God form. It makes total sense for the movie to also tie up the loose end of Gogeta’s status in the franchise while using the character for a final fan-service battle that will be discussed and hyped for years to come.

