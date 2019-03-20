‘Dragon Ball Super’ Officially Reveals Moro’s New Form

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku and Vegeta all sorts of power ups over the years. From Super Saiyan to Ultra Instinct, it feels like the series focuses its attention only on the pair, but the manga proved that isn’t the case anymore.

After all, the series’ latest chapter officially revealed a new form for Moro, and it is downright terrifying.

This week, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Moro yet again. The new villain has become the bane of Vegeta’s existence as of late, and the wizard only made the bad blood between them thicker when he took all of Vegeta and Goku’s powers to fuel his latest transformation.

So, in a roundabout way, it looks like Moro has gained the powers of a Super Saiyan — and fans know that cannot be good.

“Incredible,” Moro is seen saying. “That the energy from a mere pair of beings could restore my flesh to this extent.”

As you can see above, Moro’s form is very different from his previous form. His outfit does not change much after absorbing the pair’s energy. The armor perhaps fits better, but the biggest difference comes in Moro’s build. The humanoid goat is given a full-on six pack and bulging arms. The slender transformation also cuts down on Moro’s beard, making his overall look more streamline. For many fans, the turnaround reminded them of how Fat Buu turned into Kid Buu after he absorbed enough energy, and fans know how much more powerful the creature became after the shift.

After leaks teased fans with a look at the form, this official look proves Moro is a worthy adversary of Dragon Ball‘s Saiyans. Now, Goku and Vegeta will have to find a way to recoup their lost powers if they want a chance at beating Moro, but there’s no guarantee the wizard is not sitting on even more forms.

So, what do you make of this new look?

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.