Dragon Ball Super Star Comments on Vegeta's Rumored Defeat

✖

Dragon Ball Super knows what it takes to get fans buzzing, and when in doubt, the series can always lean on Vegeta to drum up a conversation. During his time, the Saiyan has undergone all sorts of changes, and some of them have been more controversial than others. And now, it seems one star from Dragon Ball is commenting on the most recent rumor regarding Vegeta.

The moment comes courtesy of Christopher Sabat, the English voice actor of Vegeta. The star, who has played the Saiyan for well over a decade, hit up Twitter the other day to share a timely post. After all, the message was in response to the rumor circulating about Vegeta's defeat against Granolah. But as Sabat notes, he's not surprised by the result.

Might as well save myself the trouble of retyping it today. https://t.co/lWXu48M9ss — Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) August 17, 2021

"Might as well save myself the trouble of retyping it today," the Dragon Ball Super actor wrote on Twitter as he shared a post of his from June 2020. The original tweet was penned when Sabat saw Vegeta trending last summer, and it was for the exact same reason then as it is now.

"Woke up to #Vegeta trending. And when you find out why, you won’t be shocked. As we all know, Akira Toriyama’s favorite hobby seems to be torturing Vegeta fans. Haha," Sabat penned last June.

Clearly, it seems the actor is aware of the rumors going around about Vegeta, and they will be confirmed or debunked in a few hours. It will not be long before chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super goes live, and this update will find Vegeta fighting Granolah as usual. The hero even unlocked a new form to fight the sniper, so netizens were fairly optimistic about his odds until rumors began going around. So now, it seems the bets are in, and even Sabat is certain Vegeta is about to take another L in battle.

Do you feel Sabat's pain? Do you think Dragon Ball has wronged Vegeta for too long? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.