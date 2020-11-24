Dragon Ball Super Shares Yamcha's Hilariously Bittersweet Confession

✖

Yamcha was finally given the spotlight during the latest story line of Dragon Ball Super, as he helped Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters in fighting against Moro and his henchmen, but with the energy absorbing wizard having fused with the very Earth itself, the former desert bandit reveals a sad, yet hilarious, confession. Though Yamcha had sat out during the Tournament of Power, with his fellow Z Fighters essentially forgetting about him, he was able to make up for it in his recent battles and added some much needed levity in a fight for the Earth that saw Goku wielding a brand new power!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 66, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

As Moro uses the full extent of his new "fusion", having become one with the very Earth itself, Goku finds himself in quite the pinch. Luckily for our Saiyan protagonist, the prince of the Saiyans has his back as he is able to make a Spirit Bomb of a sort through a combination of his own power and the techniques he learned on the Planet Yardrat using the energy from the other Z Fighters. As the main brawlers weigh their options for defeating Moro, they realize that the sorcerer is getting ready to explode and take the galaxy with him, leaving Yamcha with a perfect line:

(Photo: Viz Media)

Yamcha has been quite the joke during the sequel series of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, never managing to increase his power by leaps and bounds like so many other fighters, while also losing his former crush in Bulma to none other than Vegeta. Being one of the first characters introduced into the franchise of Dragon Ball, meeting Goku when he was a toddler, we're certainly crossing our fingers that Yamcha will find the love of his life and gain a serious power boost into the future.

Humans in the Dragon Ball series haven't been able to compete with the ever rising power of the Saiyans and alien fighters throughout the franchise, but hopefully, things will shift with the next story arc that takes place following Moro's defeat!

What did you think of Yamcha's hilarious yet tragic line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!