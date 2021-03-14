Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's New Goal with Vegeta

✖

Dragon Ball Super is just days out from its next chapter, and fans are understandably excited to see what its manga haas in store this month. Granolah promises to upturn peace once again with his desire for revenge, and that isn't even considering what Goku is up to. The hero is training his godly skills along with Vegeta, and it appears Goku has settled upon a crazy goal for himself.

Of course, it all has to do with Goku gaining power and coming out on top. The Saiyan wants to train hard with Vegeta in order to find which of them is the strongest person in the universe.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This new goal came to light when Dragon Ball Super put out draft pages of chapter 70. The sneak-peek shows Vegeta getting down to training with Beerus, and Goku is the first to question the whole thing. It seems Goku is invigorated by the challenge, and he tells Whis he has no time for jealousy. The Saiyan needs to improve Ultra Instinct as fast as possible if he wants to see whether he or Vegeta is the strongest person in the universe.

Clearly, Goku's goals have extended far beyond Earth, and he wants to compete with Vegeta for this title directly. Of course, there is zero promise either of these Saiyan will hit their goal. Goku and Vegeta could get surpassed at any moment... and it seems Granolah is about to do just that.

