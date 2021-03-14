Dragon Ball Super Explains What Hakai Really Does

✖

Dragon Ball Super is ready to move on to a new chapter this month, and fans are expecting a lot for the update. For one, the new chapter should give fans more details on Granolah's wish to become stronger, but that is far from the only sticking point. Beerus has also piqued curiosity amongst fans, and the God of Destruction is planning to clarify something about his greatest power.

This new teaser about Beerus went live the other day when Dragon Ball Super shared a look at its draft pages for chapter 70. The update shows Vegeta and Beerus training as the God of Destruction tries to impart his wisdom upon the Saiyan. But when Vegeta messes up his Hakai training, Beerus steps in with a valuable lesson.

According to the draft pages, Beerus says Hakai is more than destructive energy. At its core, the power totally erases a being or object from reality. When you use Hakai, you forego the usual laws of matter conservation. Beerus says the technique fully removes matter from existence, and a powerful energy is released when the object disappears. Obviously, this is because all matter is meant to simply distribute elsewhere when its original form is dismantles, but that does not appear to be the case with Hakai.

Obviously, fans are glad to have this point of clarification as fans never knew the exact way Hakai worked. Now, we know exactly what using Hakai does, and it is way gnarlier than some fans ever imagined. Netizens will surely learn even more about the technique as Vegeta improves his skill at it. So if you are wanting to keep up with those changes, new chapters of Dragon Ball Super go live at the end of each month.

