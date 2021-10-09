Dragon Ball Super: New Manga Promo Teases a Secret Revelation

Dragon Ball Super is teasing the reveal of some big secrets with a new promo for the next chapter of the manga! Fans of Dragon Ball Super might currently be excited over the next major entry for the anime movie franchise, but the manga will soon be continuing with the next major chapter of the Granolah the Survivor arc. After the newest chapter of the series revealed that both Goku and Vegeta were probably not going to defeat Granolah in a head-on battle, the end of the chapter teased that the story would soon be going in a different direction.

Not only did the cliffhanger for Chapter 76 of the series tease we would soon be finding out more about the history of the Saiyans, Namekians, and the Cerealians, but it seems that there might be even more secrets revealed as teased with the promo for the next chapter of the series. According to a blurb for Chapter 77 of the manga seen in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump (as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter), the “truth” will be revealed as this fight has now reached its climax.

The blurb reads, “The manga is heating up, make sure to read it! In the climax of the fight against Granolah, the past and the present collide. A new truth will finally be revealed…?!” As teased by the cliffhanger from the previous chapter, Monaito revealed that Granolah’s understanding of the past isn’t quite correct. While he remembers the destruction the Saiyans had caused to his planet and the loss of the rest of his people, apparently Bardock is surprisingly behind him being saved in the first place. Now it’s just a matter of finding out how.

There have been new takes on Bardock ever since Goku’s father was given a much more fleshed out origin story during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it seems like the series will be adding yet another layer to the fighter previously unseen. It does make one wonder what the plan for Granolah moving forward after this really is, however, if this revealed secret is indeed monumental enough to shake the foundation of how he’s been feeling for the past 40 years.

But what do you think? How do you think Bardock is involved with Granolah's past?