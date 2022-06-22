Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Reveals Gas' Final Transformation

Dragon Ball Super is steadily approaching the finale moments of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has now made things that much more complicated with the reveal of Gas' seemingly final transformation. As Goku and Vegeta were able to restore themselves back to their full power thanks to the brief breather they had to explore the past, the two of them have kicked off their rematch with the all-powerful Heeter. But as Gas continues to better adjust himself to all of his new power and abilities, things are only getting tougher from here on out.

When Granolah had gotten his wish to become the strongest in the universe, it was revealed that it also came at the expense of his own life span. It seems Elec has done the same to his brother, and following Gas' awakening this seems to have been aggravated even further. With Gas on the back foot against Goku's newest Ultra Instinct form, he's pushing himself further beyond his previous limits and unleashed a powerful new transformation that has had a dramatic impact on his body.

Chapter 85 of Dragon Ball Super sees Gas overwhelmed against Goku's new power for the first real time in the fight overall as Goku was able to become just a little stronger than Gas' wish. But thanks to some last minute coercion from Elec as the chapter came to a close, he pushed himself even further with the use of his awakening and emerged from a huge pillar of energy. At the same time, his body looks like it has become much older and frail as a result. Elec even further teases that there won't be a next time for the Heeter either.

This final transformation is final in every sense of the word as while the Heeter has gained a huge boost of power, it also seems like he's done so at the further cost of his own body. It's like he's continuing to drain his own life force in order to gain this strength, but he also might be doing so unwittingly as he's still very much unaware of the fact that Elec likely gave up years of Gas' life to quickly rise in power much like Goku did.

