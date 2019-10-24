Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares Look at Young Belmod

Dragon Ball fans went years unaware that Gods of Destruction even existed. It was only when Dragon Ball Super came around that audiences learned of the powerful deities. These days, guys like Beerus are considered good guys despite their hot tempers, and each universe as a god of their own. Now, fans have learned a bit more about Belmod, and a new sketch reveals how the God of Destruction looked years ago.

Taking to Twitter, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super surprised fans with a special drawing. The manga’s illustrator Toyotaro drew up a younger version of Belmod, and fans were quick to note how little the God of Destruction has aged between the drawing and his anime debut.

As you can see below, Belmod has basically not aged since this drawing was dated. The god looks plenty buff, but Belmod was just as ripped in the manga. Fans never got a chance to see the God of Destruction fight, but he seems to have kept his form. And if he were to have fought, fans would have gotten to see just how powerful the former Pride Trooper was.

Yes, it does appear Belmod was part of the group long before he became the God of Destruction. Toyotaro drew up the fighter in a Pride Trooper outfit that has been ripped all over. Covered in wounds, Belmod seems to be walking off a battle, and he is none too happy. With his regular makeup done, Belmod is saying goodbye to an ally in this photo and marking his last day as a Pride Trooper.

On Twitter, Toyotaro made sure to explain the reason behind this sketch. The artist said he often wondered what Belmod was like before he became a God of Destruction, and he believed the fighter would have sought thrills with the Pride Troopers. But when his power-hungry ways conflicted with the group, Belmod knew it was time to go his own way.

