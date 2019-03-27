New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Ropes In Beerus, Whis

Dragon Ball Super is working through a new arc, and the story is a busy one. On the heels of the Broly saga, a new installment has gone live introducing the villain Moro to fans, and it turns out two familiar faces will have something to do with this arc after all.

Well, in some form. There’s no promise Beerus will lift a finger to stop Moro, but the God of Destruction at least knows of the baddie’s threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, fans were treated to a special update on Beerus and Whis. Chapter 46 marks the pair’s first appearance in the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and the moment treats Beerus ever the same.

The aside begins shortly after Goku and Vegeta are taken to task by Moro. The manga switches focus to Beerus as it checks in on the god at his planet. He is joined by Whis, and the angel gives his student a heads up on the situation plaguing Universe 7.

“Planet Namek is exhibiting a sharp decline in energy levels, so I decided to take a peek,” Whis begins.

“Is the planet about to die? How exciting,” Beerus replies.

When Whis asks if Beerus is content to let Planet Namek run its course without any interference, the God of Destruction says he is fine with it.

“That planet’s got no good food since the people there only drink water so… not interested.”

As Moro continues his journey across Universe 7, it may become more difficult for Beerus to ignore the villain. The god seems to have been out of commission when Moro was first wreaking havoc all those years ago, but the pair are both awake and ready to have a standoff if need be. Now, fans are wondering if Beerus could beat Moro, and the question has stumped plenty of diehards already.

So, how do you think these characters will factor into this arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!