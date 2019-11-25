Dragon Ball Super Just Perfectly Set Up That Gohan, Z-Fighters Spinoff

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest chapter continues the saga of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner with a pivotal chapter that ostensibly sets the stage for the story arc’s epic final battle! New villain Planet-Eater Moro has been terrorizing the universe, consuming all life on any planet he targets, having beaten Goku, Vegeta, and the entire might of the Galactic Patrol along the way. Goku and Vegeta have both split up to seek new power-ups that will allow them to defeat Moro, but while they’re away, Moro has turned his sights on Earth, and only Gohan and the rest of the Z-Fighters are on hand to stand against him.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 54 is dedicated to following Gohan and Co. as they take on Moro’s scout forces on Earth. It not only proves to be an exciting chapter of Dragon Ball Super action in and of itself, but also takes great strides in proving the case for why it’s time for Gohan and the Z-Fighters to get their own Spinoff series!

In case you missed it, we’ve recently taken a look at the Dragon Ball Super franchise and where it stands, and determined that there are currently three clear series that could run at the same time:

“Dragon Ball Gods” Spinoff, following Goku as a divine warrior battling evil gods etc. after mastering Ultra Instinct.

“Prince of Saiyans” Spinoff, following Vegeta as a Saiyan warrior and royal figure, traveling the universes to unite his people under a new banner of being heroic warriors.

Gohan & The Z-Fighters Spinoff, following Gohan and the Dragon Ball Z fighters of Earth, trying to defend the planet and/or galaxy from new threats, without the crutches of Goku and Vegeta to lean on.

As stated, Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 54 almost acts as the perfect backdoor launchpad for this Gohan and the Z-Fighters series. Seeing Gohan, Piccolo, and Krillin taking on Moro’s gang of intergalactic convicts sparked some sweet Dragon Ball Z nostalgia. It showcased the heroes battling a stronger enemy, with no cheap overpowered transformations to lean on, creating a much more intricate dance of battle techniques and strategies. Unfortunately that good show ends in the eye-roll return to the same narrative crutch: Moro has his goons spare the Z-Fighters right at the precipice of defeating them, all because he wants to wait for Goku and Vegeta’s new power-ups, so that he can consume that energy as well.

It’s gotten to the point now that a lot of Dragon Ball fans are tired of seeing the whole series stuck on the next bright colored look for Goku and Vegeta, and the hunger for fan-fav Z-Fighters like Gohan and Piccolo to get focus again is real. Hopefully Toei isn’t just teasing fans with this issue of the manga, and more time with Gohan and the Z-Fighters is truly coming in the near future.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.