Dragon Ball Super Leaves Goku Stranded at a Desperate Moment

Dragon Ball Super is busy these days with its manga. While fans have yet to hear word about an anime comeback, Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro are spicing things up in print. Not long ago, Dragon Ball Super put out a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans watched Goku get left behind at a rather desperate hour.

The latest chapter, which can be read via Viz Media for free, wraps up some final threads before Moro heads to Earth. The new baddie has been devouring planets to regain his powers, but Universe 7 has been busy training to defeat him. While Earth does its own thing, Vegeta has soul-searched at Yardrat, but Goku did some training with Merus.

This chapter makes some major reveals about the Galactic Patrolman, and they are ones which many guessed. It turns out Merus is an angel, and he was never meant to get so involved with Goku’s training. A quick visit from Whis does away with the pair’s training, but Goku is left high and dry in another unexpected way.

It turns out Goku is just as terrible at driving than ever. With mere hours to go before Moro heads to Earth, Goku has found himself stuck off planet with no one to drive him home.

Shortly after Whis arrives to scold Merus, the angels depart to their world while Goku is left behind. The Saiyan seems fine with the exchange until he realizes he is still with a Galactic Patrol spaceship and no directions home.

“Hold up! I gotta pilot that thing back to Earth myself! Wait! I can’t do that! Come back, Whis,” Goku cries out into thin air.

The hilarious moment gives fans space to laugh, but it is also a reminder of the deadline looming before Earth. Moro is coming to the planet whether the Z-Fighters like it or not. After hearing about Vegeta’s successful training, Moro is more determined to wipe the Saiyans out of existence, so Goku better figure out how to pilot that ship fast lest he let his home world down.

