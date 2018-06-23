‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Shares First Take on Golden Freeza

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga run is still making its way through the Tournament of Power, and while it has already made major changes to the anime’s version of the events there’s one thing that’s stayed the same: Golden Freeza.

The latest chapter of the series had Freeza fighting the three Saiyans of Universe 6, and in this battle, Freeza debuts his Golden Freeza form which makes a great transition to the manga.

As he fights Universe 6’s Caulifla, her strength takes Freeza by surprise when he states that she’s stronger than the first Super Saiyan he fought. And to get a leg up, he transforms into Golden Freeza. In this form, he handles Caulifla with ease as she continues to fight. Kale and Cabba eventually step in (as Freeza notes Kale has heavier punches than Caulifla), but when Kale sees that Cabba and Caulifla are defeated she goes into a rage.

Transforming into the berserker Super Saiyan form seen in the anime, Kale is seen to have more power than even Golden Freeza. Goku eventually jumps in to help, but before the fight comes to a resolution, Kale is seen greatly increasing her ki at an alarming rate as the chapter came to a close.

Although he was bested by Kale, Golden Freeza had an impressive manga debut. Complete with dark inks, and an impressive design that comes through perfectly on the page as perfectly as it did in the anime.

