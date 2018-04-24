‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Just Did Krillin, Tien Dirty

Although Dragon Ball Super‘s anime series officially ended earlier this year, the manga is still going strong and has just kicked off the Tournament of Power and Universal Survival arc.

Already making waves for fans for changing how events occur in the tournament, the manga went one step further and completely took the wind out of Krillin and Tien’s sails by eliminating them from the tournament as soon as it started.

In the anime version of the tournament, both Krillin and Tien had moments to shine and contributed to the elimination of other universes. But like the changes to Master Roshi and Gohan mentioned before, Krillin and Tien have different fates. In the manga, the two struggle to defend themselves from Frost of Universe 6.

Not only is Frost showing more of his power in the manga, he completely eliminates Universe 9. But before he does this, he easily outsmarts Krillin and eliminates him. Then, Tien fires a tri-beam at Frost, but it’s entirely ineffective. Catching Tien by surprise, Frost lands a sucker punch and kicks him out of the tournament.

Although fans of the anime argue that Tien had been forgotten as the series progressed, they will surely agree that he at least made more of an impact during the Tournament of Power. But it definitely seemed like Tien got the raw end of the deal on this one.

