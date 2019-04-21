‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Buu Is Immune to Moro’s Magic

The latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga proved to be a potential turning point for the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga,: as Majin Buu finally arrived on New Namek and proved to be a formidable opponent for Moro.

After collecting six of the Namekian Dragon Balls, Moro has his henchman Cranberry fly their ship to the location of the final ball, which Goku, Vegeta and a handful of Namekians have in their possession. With very little of their energy restored, the two Saiyans fly head-first at Moro’s ship in an attempt to hold him off. But just before the pair reach the ship a Galactic Patrol ship arrives with Merus standing on its roof. He fires a weapon that is able to contain and immobilize Moro for a brief amount of time, then reveals that he and Jaco brought Buu with them in order to have the pink pugilist defeat the evil wizard just as the Daikaioh (or Lord of Lords) had done 10 million years ago.

Jaco informs Goku and Vegeta that the Galactic Patrol had managed to restore portion’s of Buu’s memory, causing him to recognize Moro after he wakes up from a nap. Moro breaks free from Merus’ containment beam and suddenly the fight is on.

Moro attempts to summon energy from Namek’s core in order to block a charging Buu, but he flies right through it unfazed and punches Moro square in the face. Moro then tries to use the same punching technique he used to kill a fused Namekian warrior in the previous chapter. But Buu simply used the hole in his chest to grab Moro, fling him into the air and pelt him with a flurry of energy blasts.

After the smoke cleared Moro summoned up an energy ball from New Namek, the same technique he used in his fight against Goku and Vegeta. Buu simply kicked the ball away and began attacking Moro again.

Just before the chapter ends, Vegeta points out that Buu’s energy isn’t dropping, meaning that the energy absorption technique Moro used against them isn’t working. The chapter ends with Moro on the ropes, while Buu begins to chuckle.

But how did Buu become immune? Given his power and origins are rooted in magic, it’s possible that Moro’s absorption doesn’t work against other magic-based beings. We’ll have to wait until the next chapter to find out, which drops on May 20.

