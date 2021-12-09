Dragon Ball Super Fans Know the Arcs They Want to See Happen Next

It would put it lightly to say the Dragon Ball team is busy these days. Between its upcoming movie and the manga, the collective is swamped with work, and that doesn’t even include Dragon Ball‘s video games. The legendary anime has a life of its own to manage, and fans would love to give input on what Goku tackles next in the series. So if anyone is listening, the fandom has gathered to share its pitches for Dragon Ball‘s future arcs.

The whole thing spun out on social media thanks to a post by Reddit user DisastrousPeace2626. It was there they asked fans what they wanted to see further explored in the Dragon Ball Universe, and you can find a sample of the most popular pitches below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, there are tons of things the Dragon Ball franchise can do moving forward. The manga is exploring some of those avenues now by bringing in Bardock, and Vegeta has grown with his new form. While the anime works on its new movie behind the scenes, Dragon Ball Super‘s future falls into the hands of the manga, so Akira Toriyama has a lot to consider. But if anyone is qualified to guide Goku into a new year and decade, it would be the beloved mangaka.

What do you think about the future of Dragon Ball? Where do you want to see the franchise head with its heroes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

The Rise of Cooler

Frieza is one of the most well-known villains in anime, and his hold over Dragon Ball is infamous. Given how strong he is, fans wants to see more of his race, and Dragon Ball Super could make Cooler canon with ease. Here’s to hoping the older tyrant makes his debut in a future arc because Goku might just struggle if he took the siblings two on one.

Visit Universe 6

When the Saiyans of Universe 6 were introduced, a new world of possibility came to life that fans have yet to explore. Dragon Ball has a fully formed multiverse, and Goku has learned Universe 6 has a thriving Saiyan race filled with fighters on par with Caulifla. He and Vegeta could learn so much from the universe, so we’re hoping Whis can take the pair on a trip there soon.

What About Android 21?

The introduction of Android 21 was met with mixed reviews, but when it comes to recognition, the heroine is easy to spot. Her online fandom is massive, and Android 21 does have intriguing story beats with Dr. Gero and Android 16. Dragon Ball owes it to the character to explore their history, and it would make for one wild arc.

Bring Back Cell

Dragon Ball loves to reuse villains, and Frieza is proof enough of the situation. But when it comes to one of the franchise’s best baddies, well – fans have been left wanting. It is time for Cell to make a comeback because it’s about time we revisited this colorful warrior.

More Namekians!

Piccolo’s race has expanded leaps and bounds since the Namekian was introduced, but we need more. Dragon Ball Super has toed into that territory with Monaito and race’s ties to Planet Cereal, so it is time to dedicate a whole arc to Piccolo and his people.

Justice for Goten and Trunks

Gotten and Trunks deserve better than the series has given. The powerhouses showed off their potential during Dragon Ball Z, so the series needs to fulfill the fighters… or let them age at the very least! It’s time we give these boys justice!