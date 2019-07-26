Dragon Ball Super May Have Just Revealed the Universe 7 Hit

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 50 features a major turning point in Goku and Vegeta’s battle with fearsome new franchise villain, Planet-Eater Moro. Just as the team of Goku, Vegeta, Buu, and the Galactic Patrol think they have Moro on the ropes, the villain hatches his secret plot to turn the tide.

Moro’s plan involved asking the Namekian Dragon God for a very specific final Dragon Ball wish: setting all of the prisoners held in the Galactic Patrol’s prison free! Moro’s surprise heist move results in a massive jailbreak at Galactic Patrol HQ, which gave Dragon Ball Super manga maestro Toyotaro the chance to have a little fun with his artwork. Dragon Ball Super fans have been unearthing some fun little visual Easter eggs that Toyotaro included in the crowd of prisoners that escape from the Galactic Patrol prison – and now we may have spotted a pretty big one: Universe 7’s Hit!

As you can see in the artwork above, this particular gang of escaped convicts is featured in the manga thanks to the central character in the scene, Sagan-Bo, who is now Moro’s newest (and strongest) lieutenant. However, Sagan-Bo’s (literal) right-hand man in the prison break looks conspicuously like Universe 6’s top assassin, Hit. It’s a hard point to argue against: This convict character’s head, face and general stature match Hit to “T”. The lines drawn under each eye are almost like Toyotaro’s signature wink to fans that the two characters are connected.

There’s also another piece of compelling evidence that this scene is dropping reference to Universe 6: the other convicts in the scene. We’ve already broken down how the panda and robot convicts seem to be Universe 7 mirrors for Botamo and Magetta; now we’re seeing Hit, and closer examination of this panel reveals two female fighters that could be mirrors for Kale, Caulifla, the two Namekian fighters, and the overall lineup of Universe 6’s team in the Tournament of Power.

Now so far, these appearances from Universe 7 mirrors of the Universe 6 team are just visual Easter eggs, serving no more purpose than providing nice little callbacks for fans to enjoy. They are not meant to be actual major character introductions for Universe 7’s version of key ToP fighters. At the same time, these escaped convicts are now out there running amok in Universe 7, so who knows what the future holds?

