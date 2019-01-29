‘Dragon Ball Super' Sees Vegeta Apologize For Namekian Slaughter

Dragon Ball has put its fighters through all kinds of trials, but it isn't often fans see those heroes reflect on their journey. If it doesn't have to do with a power up, Goku is likely to gloss over the details, but that hasn't been the case with Vegeta.

So, if you want to know how the Saiyan feels about his past, fans got a glimpse into that history in Dragon Ball Super's new arc.

Recently, the series kicked off a new arc in the manga. The 'Galactic Patrol Prisoner' arc picks up right after Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it follows a new threat named Moro. Vegeta and Goku have teamed up with the Galactic Patrol to stop the powerful wizard, but things get personal when the villain lands on New Namek.

When Moro tries to devour a Namekian child for energy, Vegeta is the one to save the villager rather than Goku. The baddie asks why the Saiyan would interrupt him, and Vegeta's answer made readers do a double take.

"I have a trouble history with these Namekians," the fighter explained. "I did them untold harm. So, no, I can't allow even one more of them to perish."

The bold answer was an unexpected one from Vegeta, and it touches upon his dark past with the race. After all, the fighter did not have a good introduction with Namek back in Dragon Ball Z, and it seems Vegeta regrets his actions.

For those who don't recall, Vegeta was on a rampage when he visited Namek way back when. The Saiyan declared Freeza an enemy and was determined to prevent the baddie from collecting the planet's Dragon Balls. To do this, he began collecting them himself, and his first theft was done as the cost of an entire village. Vegeta brutally slaughtered the town's inhabitants to take their Dragon Ball and that treatment continued for all the other Namekians he met.

Vegeta is a hotheaded man without doubt, but it seems he has grown enough to own up to his mistakes. Vegeta understands he went about his time on Namek the wrong way, and he is ready to go down fighting if it means protecting the Namekians' new home.

