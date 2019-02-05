‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Vegeta Make a Surprise Save

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is midway through a brand-new arc taking place after the events of the original series and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the newest villain has been demonstrating just how fearsome he is when compared to the villains of the series’ past. This new arc has also provided some nice character growth for Vegeta, who in coming to the new Planet Namek has revealed just how far he’s come since Dragon Ball Z‘s Namek arc when he surprisingly saves a young Namekian from being eaten by Planet Eater Moro.

Vegeta has already shown off how much he’s willing to take adverse to his pride these days when he and Goku were quickly recruited into the Galactic Patrol with no problems. It’s further demonstrated just how much his pride has softened when he and Goku come face to face with Planet Eater Moro on New Namek. Moro telepathically grabs a young Namekian who’s been hiding inside of his house and attempts to sap out his life force.

Seeing this, Vegeta immediately jumps into action and frees the child from Moro’s grasp. When asked by Moro why he would interrupt him, Vegeta responds that he’s done untold harm to the Namekians in the past and will not allow any more to come to them, especially not to let Moro use one as food.

Vegeta’s grown as a character throughout the series’ tenure, but that was most seen during Dragon Ball Super in which he fully embraced his fatherhood. It’s taught him to see life in a new way, so him kicking into action before Goku even moves is a pretty big step forward for him that fans are happy to see.

