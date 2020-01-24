Dragon Ball Super Reveals Roshi’s Surprising Advice to Krillin

Dragon Ball Super has done a decent enough job of highlighting the heroes that don’t have Saiyan blood running through their veins. With the Tournament of Power giving a place for the human Z Fighters of Tenshinhan, Krillin, and Master Roshi, the current arc of the manga following Goku and Vegeta’s war against the ancient wizard Moro has taken things one step further. With the humans of Earth being called upon to defend their home once again, Tien, Krillin, Roshi, Yamcha, and Chaiotzu have all entered the fray. Now, Roshi and Krillin have teamed up to fight some of Moro’s henchmen, with the Turtle Sage giving his student some “sage” advice.

Warning! We’ll be diving into spoilers for Chapter 56 for Dragon Ball Super’s manga so if you want to go into these events fresh, steer clear!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Galactic Patrol enlisting the Z Fighters currently located on Earth, the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, and the human brawlers have split up in order to locate and battle with the henchmen of Moro that are currently landing on Earth. Krillin and Master Roshi plan to tag team a certain group of Moro’s stooges, that is until the Turtle Sage sees exactly who the batch of villains are!

Once Roshi sees that the gang of space bandits is made up of attractive female warriors, the elderly fighter looks over to his student and says to Krillin that he needs to “stop relying on his master”, assuring the bald Z Fighter that he will be able to handle things on his own. With a whistle, Roshi springs after the female fighters, leaving Krillin alone to take on the large bear like underling of the current threat to the galaxy.

Krillin was introduced to Master Roshi in the original Dragon Ball series, joining Goku in the training that was set forth by the pervy old fighter. Under this training session, Krillin and Goku became best friends and while the Saiyan has excelled far past his buddy’s power, it’s good to see them fight side by side in the recent series.

What did you think of this hilarious moment between Krillin and Master Roshi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

