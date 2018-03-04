Internet Reacts to Goku’s Newest Ultra Instinct Transformation

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting patiently for Episode 129, which was off for a week for the Tokyo Marathon, and their waiting has been rewarded with the reveal of Goku‘s complete Ultra Instinct transformation.

When Goku first reaches Ultra Instinct in the latest episode, it’s basically as effective as it was the previous times it was used. But Jiren has been watching Goku all this time, so even his Ultra Instinct state wasn’t exactly good enough to put a dent in Jiren.

This comes to a head when Goku blocks a flurry of Jiren’s shock wave punches. With nowhere left to run, he had no choice but to block them all. But in the process, his form shifts in the meantime and reveals a brand new transformation.

Fans were rewarded for their patience and can’t believe how great the new Ultra Instinct Goku looks. Read on to read what the Internet is saying about it.

@DamiereMC

YOOO Goku is going in dude, he completed Ultra Instinct — Damiere (@DamiereMC) March 4, 2018

@AndyZ10

And of course we get the mastered ultra instinct at the end and don’t see goku use it why am I even surprised ? — Andy (@AndyZ1o) March 4, 2018

@SRKIAN_7

Goku’s ultra instinct form is truly living up to the hype. What an incredible episode ?#Dragonballsuper #dbs129 — Raees Ka Fan (@SRKIAN_7) March 4, 2018

@BranoMsg

Lol jiren did think him op lol, then goku master ultra instinct , now goku op and the show nuh nice — BXG (@BranoMsg) March 4, 2018

@KadievGaming

Mastered Ultra Instinct….I never really like Goku before but this lackadaisical god with that beast voice is unreal. — Alpay Kadiev (@KadievGaming) March 4, 2018

@TheDon_Z

@MantisMusicProd

@strongest_human

This week’s Super was PRETTY DANG HYPE but I’ve gotta admit that the way Ultra Instinct Goku’s pupils (and perfected SSB Vegeta’s pupils, too) are drawn like…WAY huge compared to normal really bugs me. It just looks strange. pic.twitter.com/H6vAoPNJmD — Nerdohazard 3: Lew-st Escape (@strongest_human) March 4, 2018

@OMG_Ronnie

Goku’s new super saiyan mastered ultra instinct white cherry Powerade diamond form had me shook!!??? I don’t care what anyone says, Goku is & will always be the GOAT. — iRonnie (@OMG_Ronnie) March 4, 2018

@Chiya1876

Wow!!! Goku in Ultra Instinct form is freaking ???? #DBS pic.twitter.com/Ng2pj2LVYX — Chiya (@Chiya1876) March 4, 2018

@_Ijt21

and when all the god stand just to see goku ultra instinct complete form uwaaaa?? a moment of respect thoo?? — Ijtㅤ (@_Ijt21) March 4, 2018

@LegacyxDTM

Goku is a God. Nobody is above this man bro ? #DragonBallSuper #Ultrainstinct — LegacyxDTM ???? (@LegacyxDTM) March 4, 2018

@_Achie_

When goku mastered ultra instinct #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/Wd8NNqLF65 — 5 ft 3 (@_Achie_) March 4, 2018

@Granvic14

HO-LY SH-IT! I swear I was SHACKING during the WHOLE episode!!



That moment Goku masters Ultra Instinct, then avoiding and grabbing Jiren’s attack, my jaw dropped and I couldn’t close my mouth for a fair minute.



Say what you wish about Super, I simply love it and I’ll miss it! — Granvic ™ (@Granvic14) March 4, 2018

