Anime

Internet Reacts to Goku’s Newest Ultra Instinct Transformation

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting patiently for Episode 129, which was off for a week for […]

By

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting patiently for Episode 129, which was off for a week for the Tokyo Marathon, and their waiting has been rewarded with the reveal of Goku‘s complete Ultra Instinct transformation.

When Goku first reaches Ultra Instinct in the latest episode, it’s basically as effective as it was the previous times it was used. But Jiren has been watching Goku all this time, so even his Ultra Instinct state wasn’t exactly good enough to put a dent in Jiren.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes to a head when Goku blocks a flurry of Jiren’s shock wave punches. With nowhere left to run, he had no choice but to block them all. But in the process, his form shifts in the meantime and reveals a brand new transformation.

Fans were rewarded for their patience and can’t believe how great the new Ultra Instinct Goku looks. Read on to read what the Internet is saying about it.

@DamiereMC

@AndyZ10

@SRKIAN_7

@BranoMsg

@KadievGaming

@TheDon_Z

@MantisMusicProd

@strongest_human

@OMG_Ronnie

@Chiya1876

@_Ijt21

@LegacyxDTM

@_Achie_

@Granvic14

@DirtyRezKid23

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts