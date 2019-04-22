‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Moro Can Sense Dragon Balls

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest arc has introduced the deadly new villain, Planet Eater Moro, and this new villain grows stronger with each new chapter of the series. After soundly defeating Goku and Vegeta in a fight already, Moro is spreading his violence across the new Planet Namek in search of the Dragon Balls. But while it seems like Goku and Vegeta were going to be able to keep the Dragon Balls safe, it’s revealed Moro can sense the Dragon Balls.

In Chapter 47 of the series, Goku and Vegeta are hiding out and trying to keep the final Dragon Ball from falling into Moro’s grasp. They thought keeping their ki down would hide their location, but soon Moro speeds in on them as Goku and Vegeta suddenly realize that Moro that zone in on the Dragon Ball itself.

Early in the chapter, Goku and Vegeta guess that Moro is going from village to village in search of the balls much like Freeza did during the Namek arc. But they figure they’ll be okay as long as Moro is just reading ki rather than zoning in on the balls themselves. But in the following scene, Cranberry is desperately searching for the hidden Dragon Ball and Moro points out exactly where it is.

Cranberry asks if Moro can detect the balls, but Moro plays it off coyly. This is later further confirmed when Moro finds and attacks a Namekian running away while holding the sixth Dragon Ball. After this, Moro and Cranberry fly straight for the final ball. Goku and Vegeta quickly figure out that Moro is sensing the Dragon Balls as there should be enough Namekian survivors to throw him off their scent if Moro were just tracking ki.

As Moro approaches the location of the final Dragon Ball, it’s there he finally senses Goku and Vegeta’s ki. This is the final confirmation that Moro was sensing the Dragon Balls, but now it’s just a question of how. The energy of the Dragon Balls themselves is still the biggest mystery in the entire series as it’s always been treated like a mystical part of the world.

But with Moro using a mystical type of magic that puts him on the same level as the gods, whatever his magic is could be tied to the magic of the Dragon Balls themselves. At the very least, his increasing strength has given him the ability to tap into the mystical energy they give off. That’s something Goku and Vegeta have not mastered in the slightest.

