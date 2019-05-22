Dragon Ball Super: What Was Moro’s Mystery Third Wish?

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 48 sees the final battle of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc take shape, as Goku and Vegeta try to defend New Namek from the sadistic fury of new villain Planet-Eater Moro. The Saiyan heroes got a much-needed advantage over their foe, thanks to a game-saving arrival by the Galactic Patrol, and a major godly power boost to Majin Buu!

With that kind of strength on their side, it looks like GOku and Vegeta actually have victory in their grasp – unfortunately, Moro gets a last-minute save from his henchman Cranberry, who gathers the Namekian Dragon Balls together and wishes Moro’s full magical power restored. These being the Namekian Dragon Balls, there are two more wishes still on the table: Cranberry uses one wish to heal his own serious injuries – only to promptly get impaled by Moro. The evil sorcerer has his own plans for the third and final wish from Namekian Dragon God Porunga – and it’s something that we, the audience, never get to know. Moro’s wish to Porunga is stated off-panel, and when Goku and Vegeta finally catch up to him, Moro is only willing to tease them with the threat of what he’s done.

So now the big question hanging over Dragon Ball Super is: What is Moro’s mystery wish?

Here are the couple of clues we get in the issue: first, Moro’s third wish is one that’s complex enough that Moro actually has to inquire upfront whether or not Porunga could actually fulfill it. Secondly, with his magic fully restored and his third wish in place, Moro feels like he can entirely disregard Goku, Vegeta, and the Galactic Patrol, as they are no longer of any apparent concern to him. Finally, whatever Moro did isn’t readily apparent to any of the power-sensing figures in Dragon Ball Super – but there’s every indication that the change will soon become all too apparent.

As for what Moro wished for: After restoring his magic to full power, and seeing how powerful modern-day fighters like Goku, Vegeta, and Majin Buu have become, Moro’s second wish would presumably be to ensure that his magic could never again be sealed away again. That would be pretty crucial, as Goku and Vegeta have now teamed with Buu‘s fused persona, the Kai king Daikaioh, to take down Moro once and for all. Daikaioh is mostly likely planning to use the same method that allowed him to beat Moro ten million years ago, but if Moro is ready to counter that with some Dragon Ball wish protection, then Daikaioh is about to be SOL in a major way.

Which brings us back to a theory from early on in this “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc: if Daikaioh is unable, it could take Goku and Vegeta sacrificing their Super Saiyan God energies to stop Moro’s magic. That game-changing twist would then leave the Saiyans looking for a brand new source of battle power. Of course, given how shockingly sadistic Moro keeps proving to be, he could’ve done something as drastic as make the god of the universe as vulnerable as he once was…

What do you think Moro’s third wish is? let us know in the comments!

