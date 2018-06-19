‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals New Goku and Vegeta Designs

Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but fans are agonizing over the wait until it officially releases December 20 in Japan. Luckily, every new look at the film looks better and better.

In the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump, the Dragon Ball Super movie revealed brand new arctic inspired designs (to go along with the arctic setting in the first trailer) for Goku and Vegeta (as shared by Twitter user @KenXyro). They certainly look stylish.

I was actually expecting them to have some bulky outfit 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xZHLolZ2NP — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) June 19, 2018

Toei Animation has also previously revealed what Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, along with Beerus and Whis as well. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

