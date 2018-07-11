‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Will Feature Rebooted Broly

It looks like the rumors are true! At long last, the folks at Toei Animation have released new details about Dragon Ball Super‘s movie, and it seems the feature will be all about Broly. Yes, that’s right. Broly is back, and he’s about to be made canon.

Over on Twitter, Toei Animation confirmed the big news with a post. Rumors began circulating that Broly would be featured in the big film, but the production team behind the anime has now confirmed those reports are true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The strongest of the series is here! The Legendary Saiyan Broly has appeared,” Toei Animation’s tweet reads.

“The official title for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been decided, and the poster is out! As a rebooted version of the biggest enemy Saiyan, how do these three Saiyans with different fates meet each other.”

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour after the event premieres the film’s first full-length trailer at SDCC.

Will you be checking this movie out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.