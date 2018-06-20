‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals First Details About Freeza’s New Soldiers

It looks like Freeza is back to his old ways. It wasn’t long ago Dragon Ball Super brought the villain back to life, and fans knew they had not seen the last of him. Now, the franchise’s first film is set to star Freeza, and he won’t make a comeback alone.

No, the intergalactic baddie is making a grand return with some soldiers in tow, and a few first details have been dropped about the new henchmen.

As you can see below, the latest issue of V-Jump held new information about the Dragon Ball Super movie. Not only did the magazine share Freeza’s new design, but it introduced recent recruits to his army. Characters like Chelye, Kikono, and Lemo will be teaming up with Freeza, and a translator known as Herms shared what V-Jump had to say about the gang.

“This time around we’re introducing three new characters!! They seem to be aliens, but judging by their scouters and clothes, could they be…?!

Chelye [チライ/Chirai] – The only female among the characters introduced this time!! She looks pretty gallant with that gun.

Kikono [キコノ] – Kikono wears some rather familiar-looking battle fatigues!! He doesn’t seem too powerful, but…?!

Lemo [レモ] – A man sporting a scouter and gun like Chelye. Does this mean these two are comrades…?!”

It doesn’t take much to tie these newcomers back to the Freeza Force. Not only do these guys rock some sweet scouters, but their uniforms feature familiar armor. It looks like Freeza is ready to reassemble his army after Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F wiped them all out. So, who wants to bet Chelye will be the one to beat of this trio?

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Will you be cheering on these Freeza Force inheritors when this movie goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!