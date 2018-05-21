‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Art Envisions Gohan’s New Look

With Toei Animation preparing for the release of the first Dragon Ball Super movie in Japan later this December, character designs for Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Beerus, and Whis have cropped up and delighted fans with their new look.

But what about Gohan? What would he look like in the movie? Thanks to one artist, now fans have a good idea of what Gohan could look like in the upcoming movie.

By request of @ErrenVanDuine , I’ve refitted Shintani’s Goku design to have Gohan instead. pic.twitter.com/58q3aaDt0o — nobody231 (@nobody661) May 18, 2018

Artist @nobody661 shared a redesign of Gohan in the same fashion as character designer Naohiro Shintani’s designs for the characters in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie. Fans already love this design as @nobody661 gives Gohan his longer hair seen in Dragon Ball Z, and envisions how he’d look in his Tournament of Power gi.

Although there are a few fans that would prefer to see Gohan wear his Piccolo-inspired gi much like he does in the manga version of the Tournament of Power, this redesign refits the first release Goku design seen in the film’s first poster.

For those curious, this fan’s imagined design is in line with the overall aesthetic change of Dragon Ball Super. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.