‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals Goku and Vegeta SSB Designs

The Dragon Ball Super movie designs for Goku and Vegeta have just been revealed! Thanks to Dragon Ball scooper GovetaXV, we now have the first promo images of how this first DBS film will depict Goku and Vegeta in their SSB forms — and the artwork will definitely get fans buzzing.

Saikyo Jump Dragon Ball Super Movie Character Designs pic.twitter.com/CJX0tac7yb — GovetaXV@FreestyleAction (@GovetaXV) May 31, 2018



The movie’s take on Super Saiyan Blue is very much in keeping with the overall design aesthetic of the film, which is definitely leaning more towards Akira Toriyama’s manga style. So far, fans seem to prefer that choice over what we saw in the (at times questionable) Dragon Ball Super anime series; after seeing how the first Dragon Ball Super movie teaser, and how these designs played in full animated form, we’re definitely expecting a Dragon Ball movie like we’ve never seen before – just as Toriyama and Toei Animation has been promising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These latest designs join the lineup of other recent character designs that have been revealed in promos – be sure to also check out our breakdowns for the following new character designs:

All in all, the Dragon Ball Super movie is shaping up to be a potential major game-changer. Not only will the film reportedly fill in some crucial pieces of canon history (namely the history of the Super Saiyan power), but it will also pick up where the Dragon Ball Super anime series left off, pushing the franchise into its next phase.

Given how rapidly the Dragon Ball franchise is expanding, the continuing story of DBS is just one of several big developments fans are excited about. The upcoming Dragon Ball Heroes anime will add a fan-service element to the franchise that could be just as transformative as the expanded official canon. We’ll soon see!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.