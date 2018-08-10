‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals a New Goku and Vegeta vs. Freeza Conflict

The Dragon Ball Super movie official site has dropped an entire slew of character bios for the upcoming film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and in the process, we’re learning some interesting new details about the film’s storyline. One of the more unexpected insights has to do with Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza, who apparently still have major beef when Dragon Ball Super: Broly begins:

“Vegeta: the proud Saiyan prince” blah blah etc, then at the end it says he feels the post-ToP revived Freeza is a threat. Freeza’s bio likewise notes that he’s patiently waiting to take his revenge on Goku. https://t.co/cDUv2YHHso pic.twitter.com/fVYxm4Fz45 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 10, 2018



At the end of the Dragon Ball Super anime’s “Tournament of Power Arc,” Freeza stepped up and did the unthinkable, laying himself on the line to help Goku and Android 17 defeat Jiren, and bring home victory for Universe 7. In his most uncharacteristically selflesh moment in the series, Freeza ignored his own selfish wish to win the ToP and wish for resurrection, by flying himself and Jiren (and Goku) out of the ring. The Evil Emperor did so knowing he would never be restored to life – but Whis rewarded that selflessness by resurrecting Freeza without the need for a Dragon Balls wish. Freeza was shocked, and even grateful for a moment – however, he quickly slid back into his old ways, by declaring to Goku and Co. that he had no intention of turning over a new leaf. In the final epilogue of Dragon Ball Super, Freeza was last scene gathering his forces together for a new campaign of evil in the universe.

Based on these new Dragon Ball Super: Broly bios, it’s clear that Freeza wasn’t just being flippant when he promised Goku that he was going back to evil – he actually has plans to strike at Goku again, despite the uneasy truce they formed during the ToP. It seems Vegeta is going to be the one keeping one eye open for Freeza, since he knows all too well how Freeza can scheme from the shadows to take out Goku and/or conquer earth. It also provides one of the more important sub-plots of DBS:B, which is how Freeza may finally have to pay for destroying the Saiyan homeworld so long ago.

While the new threat of Broly may delay this Goku/Vegeta/Freeza rivalry from playing out in full, the film movie could be setting an important stage for what will happen in the next Dragon Ball anime. After all, Freeza hasn’t gotten any less power hungry, and having seen the level of power that exists in the various universes, he’s probably going to be looking to use it to establish himself as the rightful warlord of all universes – not just Universe 7.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.

Header Image Credit: AncientStaff @DeviantART