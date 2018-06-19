‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals New Freeza Design

Dragon Ball Super‘s anime ended with Freeza being brought back to life after the Tournament of Power, and fans had been wondering ever since how he’ll act now that he’s gotten a second chance.

It looks like fans will find out sooner rather than later as not only has Freeza been confirmed for the film, but has a fresh design for the proceedings as well.

Dragon Ball Super: The Movie New Designs for Goku, Vegeta, Chirai and Remo pic.twitter.com/r6iyevFcaF — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 19, 2018

Debuting in the latest V-Jump (scan provided by Twitter user @YonkouProd), Freeza is looking slick and devious. Fans had been hearing about Freeza’s involvement in the film ever since it was first announced. Akira Toriyama explained that “It will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe’s existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn’t properly depicted up till now.”

But now that fans know how Freeza’s going to be involved, and how he looks, it’ll be tougher to wait for the film’s official release to see what the newly brought back to life space tyrant will do now.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

Toei Animation has also previously revealed what Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, along with Beerus and Whis as well. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.