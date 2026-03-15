Major Isekai Anime Sets Streaming Home & Release Date for Season 2 Return

One hidden gem Isekai anime franchise is coming back for Season 2 this Spring, and has set a date for its debut as it gets ready for streaming. It’s been a big year for Isekai anime already thanks to the first wave of new premieres this Winter, but there are still many franchises set to return for more episodes through the rest of the year as well. Some of these franchises have long gaps in between seasons as well, but thankfully there’s one show that hasn’t made fans wait as long for its return.

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The anime adaptation for Kinosuke Naito’s Farming Life in Another World light novel series first made its debut three years ago, and thankfully the anime is already back in action for its second season. Hitting on April 6th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, HIDIVE has officially confirmed via press release that it’s going to be one of the many shows it’s going to be offering as part of their slate of streaming releases. Check out the new look below.

©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

Farming Life in Another World Season 2 will be making its debut on April 6th in Japan, and the new episodes will be streaming exclusively with HIDIVE for fans in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. HIDIVE is also currently where you can catch up with everything that happened in the first season, and you can actually check out the first three episodes with the service completely for free through the rest of March as part of a special preview ahead of its comeback this April.

Ryoichi Kuraya returns from the first season to direct Farming Life in Another World Season 2 for Zero-G, but also replaces Toko Machida as the scriptwriter. Yoshiko Saito returns to provide the character designs with Pony Canyon handling production for the series, and Yasuharu Takanashi and Johannes Nilsson return to compose the music for the new season. But there have been some new additions to the voice cast announced for the second season ahead of its premiere too.

What’s New for Farming Life in Another World Season 2?

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New additions to the voice cast for Farming Life in Another World Season 2 include Natsu Yorita as Rashashi, Misaki Watada as Igu, Hiyori Kono as Mamu, Mariko Higashiuchi as Gruwald, Toru Sakurai as Gordon, Genta Nakamura as Narf, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Doss, Haruka Shiraishi as Hiterto, Yo Taichi as Foosh, Rumi Okubo as Kupid, Jun Fukuyama as Domime, Saori Onishi as Kuon, Asuna Tomari as the Giants, and Misaki Kuno as Spirit King.

The voice cast will be returning from the first season for their respective roles such as Atsushi Abe as Hiraku Machio, Shino Shimoji as Lu, Aya Suzaki as Tia, Lynn as Lea, Miyu Tomita as Flora and more. Lu and Tia actresses Shino Shimoji and Aya Suzaki will be performing the new opening theme for the second season titled, “It’s a beautiful story,” and Yui Hizuki will be performing the ending theme, “Sunny Steps.” Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer until we can see the new episodes in full.

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