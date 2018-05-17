‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals New Super Saiyan Design

Today has been a busy one for the Dragon Ball fandom. Not only did reports reveal a new miniseries is on the way, but Dragon Ball Super‘s movie has also given fans a big update about its next project. This December, the franchise will share its first film, and a first-look at its new Super Saiyan design has gone live.

So, if you are ready to see a brand-new take on the iconic form, just look below!

As you can see, the first-look came courtesy of a vetted sources in the anime realm. Yonkou Productions shared images of Vegeta and Goku as Super Saiyans, and the Weekly Shonen Jump art reimagines the form.

Dragon Ball Super The Movie Character Designs for Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, Whis and Picollo pic.twitter.com/V3NaDFCxLd — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 17, 2018

At first glance, there isn’t anything too different about the Super Saiyan form. The makeover is different from how the power-up appeared in Dragon Ball Super. Though it is colorful, the Dragon Ball Super movie mutes some of its shadowing. If anything, the new style is more reminiscent to the way Super Saiyan first appeared in Dragon Ball Z.

Also, just take a look at that slick hair. The heroes may not be shining with any Ki auras, but Goku doesn’t look like anyone you want to mess with in this new still.

For those curious, this new design is in line with the overall aesthetic change of Dragon Ball Super. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that gift. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and his impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

