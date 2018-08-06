‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Director Teases His ‘Fresh Take’ on Super Saiyans and More

Dragon Ball Super fans who are eager for any kind of new details on the series’ first movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, can get excited: the Dragon Ball official site recently interviewed Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine. As a result, a slew of new details were released regarding the film’s storyline, characters and the critical ways it will alter the franchise, both in terms of canon mythos and the visual design.

The latter point is going to be an especially big deal for longtime Dragon Ball fans, as Nagamine has revealed that with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, he is aiming to redefine how key parts of the franchise are expressed, visually — including the all-important Super Saiyan transformation!

That translation by @Herms98 contains a statement that “Nagamine felt the image of what a DB anime was like had gotten too fixed; he wants to refresh how Super Saiyan transformations/Kamehamehas/etc are depicted, using the latest animation methods.“

The new visual style of Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been a major talking point ever since fans got first glimpses of the artwork and character designs. It’s a big change for the series, but one that fans seem at least open to exploring when they finally get to see the film in full motion.

As for how the Super Saiyan transformation could be depicted differently: Nagamine also hinted that Akira Toriyama’s controversial “tingly back” theory for how Saiyans physically access the Super Saiyan transformation as actually an inspiration for him; needless to say, that statement is going to worry and/or enrage a lot of fans. However, at the same time, the first Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer has already hinted that elements like Broly’s Legendary Super Saiyan power-up will indeed be depicted in radical new ways — and it doesn’t look half bad!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019.

